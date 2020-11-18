covid-19

New restrictions on indoor gathering now in effect in New Jersey

New Jersey COVID-19 live updates, news and information
By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has reduced indoor gathering limits because of the COVID-19 resurgence with outdoor limits soon to follow.

Murphy said Monday at a news conference he ordered indoor gatherings to fall from 25 to 10 and outdoor get-togethers from 500 to 150 people. The new indoor limit went into effect 6 a.m. Tuesday, while the outdoor level kicks in Nov. 23.

Religious services, celebrations, political events, weddings, funerals, memorial services and performances may continue under the current rules, but are limited to 25% of a room's capacity, up to 150 people, Murphy said in a tweet.



"We think those are steps, coupled with the other steps we have taken, which will hopefully begin to shake these numbers down," he told MSNBC. "This is a lot of fatigue. It's a lot of private setting transmission. Particularly with the holidays coming up, we've got to plead with people to not let their hair down, to be vigilant, social distance, face coverings, all the basic stuff we know works."

Governor Phil Murphy announced Monday that indoor gathering capacity has been lowered from 25 to 10, while outdoor gatherings will now allow 150 people maximum, down from 500.



The lower levels come just before Thanksgiving and ahead of the winter holidays.

Murphy said he understood that the new limits would lead to frustration, but said little about this year has been normal.

"I must again pull back the reins," he said. "It gives me no joy."

New Jersey's coronavirus levels have been spiking, which Murphy has said amounts to a "second wave."

The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.

There are some exceptions to the limits, the governor said. Among them are religious services, political activities and weddings.

Murphy said the tighter limits are aimed at limiting house parties, which he said contribute to climbing COVID-19 rates.

On Monday, Murphy announced 2,232 new cases and 14 additional deaths.



On Sunday, the state reported more than 4,500 new cases, setting a record for the second day in a row.

he high case count brings the overall total since the start of the pandemic to 281,493.

"These numbers are alarming and concerning, to say the least. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe," Murphy said.

COVID SPIKE: New Jersey reported its highest number of daily cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.



Last week, new statewide dining restrictions went into effect, putting a late-night curfew on indoor dining and eliminating barside seating at all times.

Camden County has been one of the hardest-hit counties in our area recently, reporting 400 new cases Sunday.

Last week, the county opened up a COVID testing site at Camden County College in Cherry Hill because of increased demand.
"I want to be responsible. I want everyone to be safe, so I canceled my party. In terms of Thanksgiving, we're all going to keep it low key," said Dr. Alicea Davis of Camden.

Murphy spoke virtually with governors in surrounding states Sunday night.

"Together, we will follow the science, keep our region safe, and save lives," Murphy said.



MORE NEW JERSEY COVID-19 HEADLINES


Cherry Hill School District goes hybrid


Despite a surge in cases in Camden County, students in the Cherry Hill School District went back to the classroom on November 17 on a hybrid schedule.

To learn more about the district's hybrid learning schedule, CLICK HERE

AMC Theatres Closes Hamilton Location


The AMC Hamilton 24 Theatre has permanently shut its doors. AMC Theatres tells 6abc.com the theater closed at the end of business on Sunday, Nov. 8.

WATCH: New COVID-19 restrictions begin in New Jersey
New COVID-19 restrictions begin in New Jersey today



Hospitalizations on the rise


As COVID Numbers rise throughout New Jersey, hospitals have seen an uptick in patients who can't fight the virus at home over the past month.


As COVID numbers rise throughout New Jersey, hospitals have seen an uptick in patients who can't fight the virus at home over the past month.

WATCH: How COVID is impacting holiday gatherings, travel
How COVID is impacting holiday gatherings, travel.


State health officials said several New Jersey hospitals have been on divert status this week - meaning incoming patients are temporarily sent to other hospitals for treatment.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE


FDA approves 1st rapid virus test that gives results at home


U.S. regulators on Tuesday allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be performed entirely at home and delivers results in 30 minutes.

Health experts warn against holiday travel, unnecessary COVID testing


Health experts are urging caution ahead of the holiday season, asking that you think twice about traveling - and getting unnecessary COVID-19 tests.

As COVID cases rise, no need to stockpile supplies, expert says


As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, consumers are stocking up, and grocery stores are responding. But before you go on a spending spree, there are some things to consider.

CDC says masks protect you, not just those around you, in updated guidance


As the U.S. sees a nationwide spike in coronavirus cases, the Centers for Disease Control released new mask guidance. The latest update says wearing a face-covering doesn't just protect the people around you, but it also protects the wearer from incoming virus projectiles.

CDC releases updated guidelines for Thanksgiving


The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.

COVID-19 RESOURCES


How to properly wash your hands
Which masks protect those around you best?
What to do if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus testing near me

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
