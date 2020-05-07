NJ jobless claims at 1M; $2B paid out since coronavirus outbreak began

TRENTON, New Jersey -- More than 1 million New Jersey residents have filed for jobless benefits and the state has paid out about $2 billion since the coronavirus outbreak hit in March, state labor officials announced Thursday.
The state Labor and Workforce Development Department said the number of claims is "by far the most ever recorded" over a similar time frame. The week ending May 2 saw 88,000 new claims, up from 72,000 the week before.
Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said in a statement that the 1 million claim milestone was "staggering" and that they never thought they'd reach such a figure in so short a time.
------
Cases
New Jersey is among the worst-hit states by COVID-19.
Govenor Murphy reported Thursday 1,827 new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing our statewide total to 133,635.
He also confirmed 254 more deaths bringing the total to 8,801.
------
National Guard
Murphy has directed the New Jersey National Guard to deploy its members to long-term care facilities beginning this coming weekend to assist in the state's COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
"We don't take this step lightly, but the crisis in our long-term care facilities requires us to take it," Murphy said.
