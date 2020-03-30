New Jersey National Guard member dies from coronavirus, governor says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6043129" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> April 1st is right around the corner and with so many people out of jobs, renters and homeowners are worried about making payments.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The numbers keep climbing in New Jersey, as officials announced 3,347 new cases on Monday.Governor Murphy annouced 37 more deaths, including a mmber of the New Jersey National Guard."I'm heartbroken by the loss of @NJNationalGuard Captain Douglas Linn Hickok to coronavirus.He was a drilling guardsman and physician's assistant, originally from Jackson. Our thoughts are with his wife, children, and their family," the governor wrote on Twitter.State officials say efforts are still underway to find more rooms for patients, and their message of social distancing remains the same: stay home.New Jersey will receive 300 ventilators from the national stockpile, Governor Phil Murphy announced after several conversations with President Donald Trump."This is welcome news and we are grateful. And I thank the administration. But to be absolutely clear, this is far far from what we ultimately will need," said Murphy.As state officials continue to look for more hospital beds and supplies, they begged people to stay home and limit contact with others."We got to set a bar in terms of our social distancing that no other state has ever set before," said Murphy.Meanwhile, at New Jersey's gas stations - all full service - attendants are wearing gloves and some are wearing masks as they interact with customers who need to fill up.The New Jersey Gasoline Convenience Automotive Association is now calling on the governor to temporarily allow drivers to pump their own gas - in the name of social distancing.Oregon, which prohibits self-serve gas in part of the state, recently made the move to allow stations to offer pump-your-own gas for a few weeks."We think that they did that for a very good reason and we think that same very good reason should work in New Jersey as well," said NJGCA Executive Director Sal Risalvato.Murphy said Monday afternoon he has no plans to change anything at New Jersey's gas stations for the time being, but added that people should do their best to social distance whenever they are out, whether it's at a gas station or other essential errands.