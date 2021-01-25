Health & Fitness

New Jersey opens call center for COVID-19 vaccine registration

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey officials opened a call center on Monday morning to help people register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said the hope is that the center will benefit seniors who may not know how to register online.

The call center will be professionally staffed with live agents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

RELATED: Gov. Murphy tours Moorestown vaccination mega-site, says supply still a problem

The number to call is 855-568-0545.

Gov. Phil Murphy said so far more than 2 million people have pre-registered online to receive the vaccine but also said demand far exceeds supply.



"We're getting about 100,000 doses a week, a little bit more than that. We could probably take 2-300,000 easily," Murphy said.

Officials are expecting high call volumes for the first few days after the call center opens.
