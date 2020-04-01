New Jersey's income tax deadline moves from April 15 to July 15 because of virus

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships, financial strain, and disruptions for many New Jerseyans and New Jersey businesses," the leaders said.
Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin will move any necessary legislation and supplemental appropriations to get the state through the rest of the fiscal year, the leaders said. All three men are Democrats.
The change in the income tax filing deadline mirrors what the federal government announced last month. The details of the budget are unclear.
Murphy had proposed a $40.9 billion spending plan that called for increased spending for schools, public pensions and New Jersey Transit, but the economic impact the virus will have on state finances looks dire given a sharp rise in unemployment claims.
New Jersey has been among the hardest hit states by the virus. New Jersey has about 19,000 positive cases and has seen 267 deaths, according to health officials. Those deaths include a member of the New Jersey National Guard and a 30-year-old high school baseball coach.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.
The death toll is a reminder that the best thing residents can do is to continue to avoid social interactions, Murphy said.
"I cannot be any clearer in my call: Stay at home before this hits home. Please do your part to flatten this curve," Murphy, a Democrat said. "We're doing all that we can to make sure we don't just get through this, but that we get through this stronger than ever before."
A closer look at the developments:
HOOP DREAMS
Atlantic City's mayor says the NBA is considering holding some of its playoffs in the seaside resort.
Mayor Marty Small said Tuesday "there is a possibility" the league could use Boardwalk Hall to host some or all of its playoff games once the season resumes.
"We are trying to work that out and bring the NBA here once things settle down a little bit," Small said during a Facebook live broadcast. "There is a possibility that once things are back to normal that the NBA could be playing some of its games at Boardwalk Hall."
Small would not say whether he was in direct touch with league officials or if so, how far discussions have progressed.
A message left with a league spokesman was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.
The newspaper reported Monday that the league was considering having "a one-site, fan-less, 16-team playoff and a five-to-seven-game regular-season prelude."
It also reported Las Vegas, Orlando, Hawaii and Louisville are under consideration for hosting the playoffs.
NEW TESTING CENTERS
Camden, Middlesex and Ocean counties are opening or have opened new drive-thru COVID-19 testing facilities, Murphy said.
Camden's will be open starting Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. during the week. Middlesex opened a facility in Edison that will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Ocean's center will be open weekdays, though a time wasn't given.
"We're grateful that we have a location now in South Jersey," said Camden Mayor Frank Moran.
All the centers are only for county residents who have symptoms of the virus, including shortness of breath and fever.
The testing centers join two statewide facilities in Bergen and Monmouth counties and a handful of other centers just for county residents.
For an ongoing list of COVID-19 testing sites, click here.
NEW GEAR
The federal government sent a fourth shipment of personal protective equipment for health workers, Murphy said.
The 260,000-piece shipment included gloves and masks. Murphy has said the state needs ventilators and the protective equipment more than anything else.
NURSING HOMES
The number of nursing homes and long-term care facilities hit by the virus continues to climb, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.
Some 81 centers have a coronavirus case, up from just over a dozen facilities about a week ago.
The state is now requiring all nursing home workers to wear masks to help prevent them from bringing the virus into centers, Persichilli said.
CRACKING DOWN IN NEWARK
Police in New Jersey's largest city have been cracking down on businesses and people that flout state directives.
Police Director Anthony Ambrose said Tuesday his department has closed 16 nonessential businesses and issued more than 250 summonses for obstructing the business of law.
Among the businesses police closed down were a nail salon, hairdresser, a photo store and restaurants that were selling food "out the back door."
Police also broke up a church gathering of about 35 or 40 people but didn't issue summonses, Ambrose said.
Newark has about 280,000 residents.
"It's a big city and we know we're not going to get 100% compliance," Ambrose said. "But it's getting better."
MORE BEACHES CLOSED
The Ocean County beach towns of Point Pleasant Beach, Bay Head and Mantoloking jointly decided to close their beaches to help slow the spread of the virus.
Point Pleasant Beach had previously banned walking on its boardwalk but still allowed people to cross over it onto the sand. The new restrictions, announced on Tuesday, will take effect on Friday.
STATE-FEDERAL PARTNERSHIP
New Jersey's U.S. attorney and the state attorney general have teamed up to crack down on fraud stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal on Monday announced a state-federal task force to go after people who illegally hoard supplies, gouge prices and conduct other scams.
Murphy has said the state would aggressively pursue any violators. Law enforcement officials caution residents to be wary of warning signs for scams, including "investment opportunities" tied to COVD-19, as well as offers to sell fake cures, vaccines and other unproven advice.