New Jersey reaches 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered

By
MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey has administered more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since December 15, 2020, according to state officials.

On Monday Gov. Phil Murphy announced the milestone, adding that 224,000 of the 1 million are second doses.

"Even with the continued scarcity in supply and the rescheduling caused by snowstorms, we have put 500,000 vaccine doses in arms in just a little over two weeks," said Murphy.

Outside the Moorestown Mall vaccine mega site, Peggy Rowles of Marlton was relieved to receive her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm really very frightened by how some people are not adhering to the guidelines," said Rowles.

Walt Marxer of Florence just got his first shot Monday afternoon.

"It was a lot smoother than I expected and they're set up perfectly. They know what they're doing," said Marxer.

His wife Elaine doesn't have an appointment until late April.

"I'm 71 but we're still checking to see if I can get any sooner than that," she said.

Murphy said while the state has reached a vaccine milestone of 1 million doses, there's still a long way to go to reach the goal of 4.7 million New Jersey adults vaccinated by early summer.

State officials are hoping if Johnson & Johnson's vaccine is authorized for emergency use, New Jersey might have more supply sometime in March.

The NFL is telling the federal government it will make the remaining of the league's 30 stadiums available as COVID-19 vaccination sites, joining the seven facilities already administering the vaccine.



But COVID-19 continues to ravage families, including the Kemble family in Riverside.

A family member has set up a GoFundMe page for Edward Kemble to help pay for four funerals, saying he has lost four family members in a month: his wife, brother, mother in law and aunt after the family contracted COVID-19 in November.

"This has been a nightmare come true for the whole family," Kemble's niece, Dawn Cochran, wrote on the crowdfunding platform.
