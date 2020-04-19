Governor Murphy reports 132 more coronavirus-related deaths; total 4,202

TRENTON, New Jersey -- The state of New Jersey says more than 4,200 people in the state have died during the coronavirus outbreak.Gov. Phil Murphy announced Sunday another 3,915 confirmed COVID19 test results for a statewide total of 85,301."Sadly, we've lost another 132 New Jerseyans," bringing the statewide total to 4,202, he said in a Twitter post.The state reported that 7,494 patients were listed as hospitalized for coronavirus or suspected of having the virus as of 10 p.m. Saturday, down from a high of 8,293 on Tuesday, with 1,940 of those in critical or intensive care.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.