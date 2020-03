New Jersey reports 8 additional cases of COVID-19, state total rises to 23

EMBED >More News Videos Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Late Wednesday morning, New Jersey reported 8 new cases of COVID-19, raising the state total to 23.A man in his 60s from Bergen County, New Jersey was reported as the state's first coronavirus death on Tuesday.The victim was a 69-year-old male with a history of diabetes, emphysema and several other conditions. He had no international travel history, though officials said he did travel back and forth to New York.He was admitted to the hospital on March 6. His condition deteriorated Monday night and he suffered a cardiac arrest Tuesday morning, officials said."We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can - across all levels of government - to protect the people of New Jersey," Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver said in a joint statement.This news came as four additional presumptive positive cases were reported in New Jersey, including a couple in Riverton, Burlington County.The residents are a 62-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, who are husband and wife, with a history of travel to Italy, Burlington County health officials said. They have both been isolated at home with mild illness since March 4.An additional two presumptive positive cases are in Bergen County, officials said."Our first priority should be limiting the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Burlington and Ocean counties by supporting our frontline public health officials and our most at risk and vulnerable populations," said Congressman Andy Kim.There are now 23 presumptive positive cases in New Jersey.A presumptive positive case means a sample tested positive at a state lab and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.The announcement of the state's first death comes one day after Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.All 21 counties in the state are under an emergency declaration, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases.Princeton University said Monday it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.Hanley Frantz is a senior undergrad student who plans to stay at his home in Connecticut after spring break."I imagine I will go home and work on my thesis from there and attend classes remotely," said Frantz."It's a pity, but we're going to have to adjust for a few weeks," said Alejandro Sabal, a graduate student from Spain."I believe the university has all the assets to do this online stuff so I don't think there's any reason to gather together to have lectures and take the risk," said Chansik Yoon, a first-year grad student from South Korea.Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus and a crisis management team has been meeting daily.