Man from Bergen County reported as New Jersey's first coronavirus death; 2 presumptive cases in Burlington County

The victim was a 69-year-old male with a history of diabetes, emphysema and several other conditions. He had no international travel history, though officials said he did travel back and forth to New York.
He was admitted to the hospital on March 6. His condition deteriorated Monday night and he suffered a cardiac arrest this morning, officials said.
"We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can - across all levels of government - to protect the people of New Jersey," Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver said in a joint statement.
Meanwhile, four new presumptive positive cases have been reported in New Jersey, including two in Burlington County. The other two are in Bergen County.
"Our first priority should be limiting the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Burlington and Ocean counties by supporting our frontline public health officials and our most at risk and vulnerable populations," said Congressman Andy Kim.
There are now 15 presumptive positive cases in New Jersey, with another 31 under investigation.
A presumptive positive case means a sample tested positive at a state lab and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
The announcement of the state's first death comes one day after Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.
All 21 counties in the state are under an emergency declaration, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases.
Princeton University said Monday it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.
Hanley Frantz is a senior undergrad student who plans to stay at his home in Connecticut after spring break.
"I imagine I will go home and work on my thesis from there and attend classes remotely," said Frantz.
"It's a pity, but we're going to have to adjust for a few weeks," said Alejandro Sabal, a graduate student from Spain.
"I believe the university has all the assets to do this online stuff so I don't think there's any reason to gather together to have lectures and take the risk," said Chansik Yoon, a first-year grad student from South Korea.
Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus and a crisis management team has been meeting daily.
