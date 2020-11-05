New Jersey reports more than 2,000 new COVID cases; Murphy to 'take action'

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey received 2,104 new positive COVID-19 test results, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday. Since Monday, the state has recorded 6,408 additional cases.The statewide positivity rate for all tests recorded on November 1st was 7.74%. The statewide rate of transmission is currently 1.26. New Jersey reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths."How close are we to doing something? Close. So bear with us, we will clearly be taking action," Murphy said. "We are looking at a number of different steps that we're going to need to take."New Jersey schools saw 24 new cases stemming from eight newly confirmed instances of in-school transmission. There have been 146 total cases linked to 36 outbreaks since the start of the school year.