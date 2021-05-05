New Jersey residents can get free beer after first vaccine shot this month

Governor Phil Murphy says through the new "Shot and a Beer" program, New Jerseyans who get vaccinated in May can receive a free beer at participating breweries if they show proof.
"Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to one of the following participating breweries as proof of vaccination will receive a free beer, courtesy of the participating brewery," said Murphy.
This program will end on May 31.
Roughly 7,135,235 total vaccine doses have been administered as of 8:00 a.m. Monday.
The following breweries are taking part in the effort:
The following breweries were added to the program on May 4:
13th Child Brewery in Williamstown
Alementary Brewing in Hackensack
Angry Erik Brewing in Newton
Battle River Brewing in Toms River
Bradley Brew Project in Bradley Beach
Bolero Snort Brewing Company in Carlstadt
Brix City Brewing Company in Little Ferry
Carton Brewing Company in Atlantic Highlands
Chimney Rustic Ales in Hammonton
Czig Meister Brewingin Hackettstown
Death of the Fox Brewing Company in Clarksboro
Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City
Double Nickel Brewing Company in Pennsauken
Dr. Brewlittle's Beer Company in Maple Shade
Eclipse Brewingin Merchantsville
Eight & Sand Beer Company in Woodbury
Flounder Brewing Company in Hillsborough
Flying Fish Brewing Company in Somerdale
Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company in Cherry Hill
Four City Brewing Companyin Orange
Gaslight Brewery and Restaurant in South Orange
Hackensack Brewing Company in Hackensack
Kane Brewing Company in Ocean Township
Little Dog Brewing Company in Neptune
Magnify Brewing Company in Fairfield, Essex County
Man Skirt Brewing in Hackettstown
Montclair Brewery in Montclair
Neck of the Woods Brewing Company in Pitman
New Jersey Beer Company in North Bergen
River Horse Brewing Company in Ewing
Tuckahoe Brewing Company in Egg Harbor Township
Untied Brewing Company in New Providence
Westville Brewery in Westville
Zed's Beer in Marlton
On Monday, Murphy also announced that he will be lifting many COVID-19 capacity limits at retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other
businesses - and will remove a hard cap on outdoor gatherings - beginning May 19.