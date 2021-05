New Jersey residents can get free beer after first vaccine shot this month

EMBED >More News Videos New Jersey will lift many COVID-19 capacity limits at retail stores, restaurants, gyms and other businesses - and will remove a hard cap on outdoor gatherings - beginning May 19.

The following breweries are taking part in the effort:



The following breweries were added to the program on May 4:



TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The State of New Jersey has teamed up with the local breweries to encourage eligible residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19.Governor Phil Murphy says through the new "Shot and a Beer" program, New Jerseyans who get vaccinated in May can receive a free beer at participating breweries if they show proof."Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to one of the following participating breweries as proof of vaccination will receive a free beer, courtesy of the participating brewery," said Murphy.This program will end on May 31.Roughly 7,135,235 total vaccine doses have been administered as of 8:00 a.m. Monday.On Monday, Murphy also announced that he will be lifting many COVID-19 capacity limits at retail stores, restaurants, gyms and otherbusinesses - and will remove a hard cap on outdoor gatherings - beginning May 19.