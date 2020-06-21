New Jersey salons, personal care businesses to reopen Monday with restrictions

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6254293" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Phil Murphy announced the reopening date for malls in New Jersey.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey hair salons and barbershops may reopen on Monday under Phase 2 of Governor Phil Murphy's coronavirus reopening plan.New safety standards from the State of New Jersey mean things will look a little different at personal care businesses. Masks are a must, clients will be spaced out, there will be temperature checks at the door, and no more walk-ins.Also permitted to open on Monday in New Jersey: nail salons, spas, tanning salons, hair braiding shops, and tattoo parlors.The staff of Friel's Barbershop in Hamilton Township are getting ready to open, and they realize they have their work cut out for them."People are really excited. They're tired of the at-home haircuts, the at-home buzz cuts. We're going to have a lot of fixes to do. Which is cool," said owner Joseph Friel.Businesses were allowed to begin outdoor dining on Monday, June 15.Governor Murphy signed an executive order this week allowing higher education to resume July 1. He also announced that shopping malls can reopen later this month.Murphy's executive order allows for all in-person clinical, lab, and hands-on programming at institutions of higher education to resume as of July 1 with enhanced health and safety protocols.It will also allow trade and training schools to reopen on July 1."As we move forward in our restart and recovery, these institutions will play a huge role. They are where our future workforce is being created," said Murphy. "While New Jersey continues to face the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased that we are able to take this step forward for our students and educators."Restrictions are relaxed on activities that can be easily safeguarded.Outdoor dining (beginning on June 15th)Limited in-person retail (beginning on June 15th)Hair salons and barber shops (beginning on June 22nd)Youth summer programs (beginning on July 6th)In-person clinical research/labsLimited fitness/gymsLimited in-person government services (e.g. - Motor Vehicle Commission)Museums/librariesAll workers who can work from home should continue to work from home.Clinically high-risk individuals who can stay at home should continue to do so.All residents and businesses should follow state and federal safeguarding guidelines:-Wash hands-Wear masks in public-Respect social distancing-Minimize gatherings-Disinfect workplace and businesses-Minimize gatherings-No mass gatheringsSustained improvements in public health indicators, including new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, individuals in intensive care, and ventilator use;Substantial increase in testing and contact tracing capacity;Sufficient resilience in New Jersey's health care system to include adequate bed capacity, ventilators, personal protective equipment, and workforce;Widespread safeguarding of workplaces;Widespread safeguarding and capacity of child care, schools, and mass transit;Continued public compliance.