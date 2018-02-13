HEALTH & FITNESS

NJ school takes flu precautions after student's death

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. --
A New Jersey school district is taking precautions against the flu after a student died.

North Bergen officials are awaiting results of an autopsy to determine what caused the student's death. They have not released the student's age or date of death.

However, the school superintendent posted on Facebook Monday that the district has been disinfecting its schools to prevent the spread of flu for the last three weeks.

The superintendent urged parents not to send their children to school if they have flu-like symptoms and the health department is offering flu vaccines to residents.

EMBED More News Videos

Flu cases rise in Philadelphia area. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on February 13, 2018.



The message read:

"Today is a sad day in the North Bergen School District as we have lost one of our own. I would like to express on behalf of the entire North Bergen School District our deepest sympathies for the family of our student, our hearts, thoughts, and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

Due to the recent flu virus outbreak, the North Bergen School District is taking every precaution possible to make each one of our schools a safe and healthy learning environment for our students. During the last three weeks each desk in our schools have been disinfected with bleach, in addition, our custodians have been spraying disinfectant on doorknobs, handles, toilets, sinks and other surfaces to help prevent the virus from spreading. We are also urging parents to not send their kids to school if they are suffering from flu-like symptoms and to get them medical assistance if they are. Additionally, the North Bergen Health Department is offering free flu vaccines to township residents.

We all stand together as a school, a district and a community during this trying time."

Dr. George Solter, Superintendent of Schools

Health officials last month said a 4-year-old girl in central New Jersey was the state's first flu-related death this season.

EMBED More News Videos

6 flu deaths reported in Delaware over last week: Ali Gorman reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 12, 2018

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthn.j. newsnew jersey newshealthcheckfluflu deathstudents
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Art of Aging: Seniors compete in playing bocce ball
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
All you need is weights - Today's Fitness Tip
Are carrots good for you?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News