New Jersey to allow outdoor visits to nursing homes and other assisted living facilities starting Sunday

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey will allow outdoor visits to nursing homes and other assisted living facilities starting Father's Day.

The visits must be in designated outdoor spaces, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

It applies to:

-Nursing homes

-Assisted living residences

-Dementia care homes

-Pediatric transitional care homes

-Comprehensive personal care homes

The state has been keeping an updated list of coronavirus cases and deaths at assisted living facilities on its website.

