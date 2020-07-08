New Jersey to require mask-wearing outdoors, Gov. Murphy says

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday morning that masks or face coverings will be required any time a person cannot maintain social distance - indoors and outdoors.
In an interview with MSNBC, Murphy said that face coverings are a game changer when it comes to battling the coronavirus.
Masks were previously required indoors, but Murphy said they are turning "that up a notch."
Murphy said that he said he intends to sign an executive order later today
"We have to take this step," he said. "We've gone through hell in New Jersey. We've lost over 13,000 people, we've brought our numbers down, we can't go through that hell again."
Meanwhile, Murphy said there are several outbreaks across the state that have been directly tied to COVID-19 hotspots across the country. There is a 14-day quarantine for those who travel from those hotspots.
As of Tuesday, there are 19 states on New Jersey's quarantine list: Alabama; Arkansas; Arizona; California; Delaware, Florida; Georgia; Iowa; Idaho; Kansas; Louisiana; Oklahoma, Mississippi; North Carolina; Nevada; South Carolina; Tennessee; Texas; and Utah.
Individuals who are traveling to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut from impacted states for business are exempt.
