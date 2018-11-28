HEALTH & FITNESS

NJ woman inspired by fiancee loses over 100lbs. before wedding day

South Jersey woman loses over 100lbs. with inspiration from fiancee - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on November 28, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A South Jersey woman has lost more than 100 pounds. She says meeting the love of her life inspired her to make a huge decision.

That huge decision was finding a way to improve her health. Some people think weight loss surgery is a quick fix. It's not - it still takes a lot of work.

But it was a challenge Jenna Field was ready to take on with her fiance by her side.

The checklist is complete, the invitations are back. Jenna and Frank are ready to tie the knot. The two met seven and a half years ago.

"I knew immediately I wanted to be with her for the rest of my life," said Frank.

The feeling was mutual, but Jenna was also battling obesity. She had tried almost every diet to lose weight. At her heaviest, she was more than 300 pounds.

So when Frank proposed, she knew she wanted to try something different.

"That was the definitive moment when I thought someone wants to spend the rest of my life with me and I want that life to last as long as possible," she said.

Jenna decided to have bariatric surgery - gastric sleeve - at Virtua Health. But first she had to prove she was ready.

"One of the things I tell all of the patients is the surgery is only operating on your stomach and not your brain and this is the difficult part," said Psychologist, Michelle Hunt.

Hunt says Jenna had to change her habits well before surgery.

Jenna took to Instagram to publicly share her very personal journey and to help hold her accountable and maybe inspire others.

"I feel like the things I've seen on social media about people changing their life are what helped me change mine," said Jenna.

She's lost 135 pounds since surgery 16 months ago, but Jenna focuses on the non-scale victories.

"I didn't realize how much of an impact it would have being able to cross my legs, its just something as simple as that was everything," she said.

Her parents couldn't be prouder and are now looking forward to hopefully celebrating another milestone soon.

"Grandchildren - but no pressure!" they joked.

And the wedding went off without a hitch. Jenna says it was a dream come true.

And she says since losing the weight, she finally feels like her outside matches how she feels on the inside - healthy and happy.

More News