NJ's daily COVID-19's cases doubled in a month: Health Commissioner

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's daily number of COVID-19 cases has doubled since last month and officials are urging people to use caution when gathering with friends and extended family.In mid-September, New Jersey's new reported daily case numbers were in the 300s. Now they're above 1,000 each day."I know we are all tired of COVID-19," said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli during Monday's COVID-19 briefing in Trenton.While New Jersey's current numbers are nowhere near what they were in the spring during the peak of the pandemic, officials are concerned about what this winter could bring.As the new case numbers rise in New Jersey, it's not hard to find people experiencing COVID fatigue."I'm tired of being so cautious and so afraid to go out and when you do go out it's like - 'I gotta wear that mask again!'" Willingboro resident Trudy Ellison said.Ellison said didn't take her yearly summer vacation and still avoids crowded places. She said she does gather with small groups of close friends and family members, sometimes inside without masks."I know we shouldn't be, but yes. And we don't know - our family could carry the virus. You just don't know. That's a chance you just have to take," Ellison said.The spike in cases stems from "community spread," and not a single decision to reopen part of the state's economy, she said. Though there were recent spikes in Ocean County and in higher education institutions, she added, the increase is "widespread" across the state.A review of cases that excluded schools and congregant living health care facilities, showed the biggest share of outbreaks stem from gatherings and parties, as well as day care and on farms, she said."Many of the new cases we are tracking are not coming from our schools or businesses or many other activities, but from private gatherings inside private homes," said Gov. Phil Murphy.Murphy advised residents to continue to use masks, keep social distance and quarantine if exposed to the virus."I would just plead with people to use common sense," he said."Our behavior will be critical in shaping how our holidays will be celebrated. Now is not the time to let your guard down," said Persichilli.Officials have been urging people not to travel for the holidays."I normally do but I don't think I will this year because my friends are all so careful, and being older, we know that we have to mind our manners and do what's right," said Beverly Ellis of Hainesport, N.J.And with 15 days until Election Day, people can't help but bring up the political fatigue they're experiencing along with COVID fatigue."What needs to get done ain't getting done. And there's too much squabbling back and forth between parties," said a man from Lumberton who didn't want to be named.State officials say they are hiring more contact tracers in the coming weeks.When asked about potentially reinstating any restrictions, Gov. Murphy said there's not enough evidence that that would help the situation, but he also said, "everything is on the table."New Jersey's cases have also reached the level at which the state travelers from other states with high COVID-19 levels must quarantine.Murphy advised residents "not to travel, frankly," but said essential travel for work would be OK.The quarantine, which New Jersey adopted along with New York and Connecticut, applies to states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents on a seven-day average, or with a 10% or higher positivity rate over seven days.On Monday, Murphy reported about 1,200 new cases overnight, putting the overall figure at 223,000. There were four deaths reported overnight, leaving the toll at 1,425.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.---The Associated Press contributed to this report.