PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia city officials said on Friday afternoon that, at this time, there are no identified coronavirus cases in the city.
However, that could change at any time.
"It is our expectation we will have cases at some point," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Tom Farley.
The city has tested several people over the past few weeks, but no COVID-19 tests have come back positive.
Mayor Jim Kenney said the risk to Philadelphians is low.
Get the latest updates on the COVID-19 outbreak at 6abc.com/coronavirus
Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have come to other parts of Pennsylvania.
On Friday morning, Governor Tom Wolf announced two presumed positive cases in the state, including one in Delaware County. Both of those patients are quarantined and in good physical condition, officials said.
That came just hours after Bucks County officials announced the closure of five schools in the Central Bucks School District for Friday after some students and staffers came in contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient at a private gathering.
That gathering happened in Bucks County, officials said, but the patient was from outside Pennsylvania.
In New Jersey, officials have announced two presumptive positive cases. Those results were sent to the CDC for confirmation.
Eight more people are under evaluation and could be tested, New Jersey officials said.
The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections increased to over 200 across 18 states.
The coronavirus has infected around 100,000 people worldwide and killed over 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.on
No identified coronavirus cases in Philadelphia, city officials say
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News