New Philadelphia boutique goes beyond skincare, aims to empower women

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A skincare and wellness boutique in Northern Liberties is redefining what it means to be authentic, and it is much more than skin deep.
The founders say it's a movement aimed at empowering women and they hope to take it nationwide.
There's something that happens to you when you walk through the doors of the boutique in Northern Liberties. It's like you've stepped into an urban oasis...
"When people walk in it's like an exhale," said Morrisa Jenkins, Co-founder and owner of Freedom Apothecary.
Founders and good friends Morrisa Jenkins and Bonkosi Horn say this is merely the beginning of an experience that they assure will leave you feeling renewed and empowered.
"Women tend to wear a lot of hats whether its mom or wife or whatever and sometimes we tend to pour from an empty cup," said Jenkins.
Founded in July, Freedom Apothecary shop offers facials and carries toxin-free skincare products, each and every one of them from companies founded by women.
"One of the first things that someone said when they came in was, 'these are all female-founded?'" said Bonkosi Horn, Co-Founder & Creative Director.
The mission is in the name-to live free of toxins and feel free to be your authentic self. It applies to all women but particularly women of color.
"I don't feel like women of color have enough representation in the wellness industry. It's not always inclusive for women of color so it was very important to me to create this space for women particularly women of color," said Jenkins.
Here, wellness isn't only skin deep. The shop holds events that touch on everything from mental health for men to uncomfortable but necessary conversations like race in the beauty industry.
"We've got this mission that people want to be a part of and that really impacts people's lives. So when you have that at the root of what you do, everything will be that much more powerful," said Horn.
The founders say that there is a space for everyone at Freedom Apothecary from those who are into skincare to those who are interested in engaging in cultural conversations. For more information visit https://www.freedomapothecary.com/.
New Philadelphia boutique goes beyond skincare, aims to empower women
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News