Not sure of your health status? Walmart offers free help this Saturday

This Sept. 19, 2013 photo shows the sign of a Walmart store in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Going into the flu and cold season, the nation's biggest retailer is offering to help people check some vital health signs for free.

The chain is holding a major Wellness Event at 4,600 stores nationwide on Saturday, September 22nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company began Wellness Events in 2014, offering screenings for high blood pressure, diabetes, and other health issues.



Since then, it's provided more than 2 and a half million screenings, helping customers discover undetected issues, get flu shots, low-cost immunizations, and free vision screenings in stores with vision centers.

This time, Walmart is adding total cholesterol to the screenings offered.

It's also offering hundreds of thousands of free apples and mandarin oranges to encourage customers to eat healthier.


You can find all the details on Walmart's ZP Challenge app, which encourages people to make healthy changes in return for the chance to win cash rewards.

ZP Challenge began with Walmart workers, but is now open to the general public.

You can also find out what your body's true age is.

To find a Walmart pharmacy location near you, CLICK HERE.
