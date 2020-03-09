Coronavirus update: Latest on the COVID-19 outbreak in the Philadelphia region

There are four people reported presumptive positive in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, with the two most recent patients said to be residing in Lower Merion Township. The other two patients are in Worcester and Lower Gwynedd townships.
Officials in Delaware County confirmed a woman is quarantined in her home after testing positive.
Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania has closed for Monday due to coronavirus concerns.
Officials in Bucks County say all Central Bucks School District schools will be open on Monday, March 9, following weekend cleaning that stemmed from an encounter with an out-of-state guest who tested positive for the coronavirus.
A patient in Camden County, a man in his 60s, is currently in isolation at Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Princeton University said Monday it is restricting large gatherings and urging students to remain home after spring break and take classes online in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus, even though the school currently has no confirmed cases.
Delaware Department of Public Health reports 3 cases are currently being investigated. Two of these patients are in New Castle County and one is in Kent County. One person is hospitalized.
Delaware officials said they are also montoring 18 people and 15 have negative tests for the virus.
Coronavirus across the US Monday
From cruise ships to a conservative conference in Maryland, more coronavirus cases have been popping up coast to coast.
The number of coronavirus cases in New York state rose Sunday to more than 100, and Mayor Bill de Blasio said that there are now 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York City.
Meanwhile, New York's attorney general has ordered prominent televangelist Jim Bakker to stop peddling an alleged coronavirus elixir on his show.
The number of cases in the United States surged over the weekend, more than 500 cases have been reported in at least 34 states.
At least 22 Americans have died.
Top health officials asking Americans to limit travel. While the widespread closure of a city or region might still be possible.
Coronavirus around the world Monday
All Saudi Arabian schools and universities were closing beginning Monday.
In Italy, the government took a page from China's playbook, issuing a quarantine order attempting to lock down 16 million people across a swath of the country's north. Italy's financial hub of Milan and its popular tourist city of Venice were among the places under the order, and across the country, museums and archaeological sites were closed, weddings were canceled, and restaurants were told to keep patrons a meter (3.3 feet) apart. The country has counted 7,375 cases of COVID-19.
China reported 40 new cases of the virus Monday, its lowest number since Jan. 20. More than three-quarters of the country's surviving virus patients have been released, according to government figures.
South Korea reported 69 more cases Monday, bringing its total to 7,382.