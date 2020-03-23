Coronavirus

Number of Delaware coronavirus cases rises to 68

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- The total number of coronavirus cases in Delaware has risen to 68, as the state prepares for a stay at home order that goes into effect Tuesday morning.

The majority of cases are still in New Castle County, which is reporting a total of 44. There are six cases in Kent County and 18 in Sussex County.

This comes on the eve of a stay at home order for the First State, along with an order that all non-essential businesses must close.

The orders go into effect at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24.

Governor John Carney said the order will remain in effect until May 15 or "until the public health threat is eliminated."

"Not enough people are taking this seriously. I've seen way too many people in groups and gatherings," said Carney. "I don't want Delaware to be the example of what not to do in this crisis."

Click here for a full list of essential and non-essential businesses, as defined by Sunday's order.



Non-essential businesses like nail and hair salons and bars must shut their doors. Liquor stores, supermarkets and restaurants offering only takeout can stay open.

On Saturday, Governor Carney ordered the closure of all Delaware beaches to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The public is prohibited from accessing the beach except to exercise or walk their dogs where dogs are permitted.

RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak

Delawareans with questions about COVID-19 or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health's Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899, or 711 for individuals who are hearing impaired, from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov.
