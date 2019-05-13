Number of measles cases spikes above 800, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the number of measles cases in the US jumped again last week.
There are now 839 cases confirmed in 23 states, including 5 in Pennsylvania.
That's the highest number since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in the year 2000.
The outbreaks in New York state and southern California continue to grow.
Health officials say misinformation about vaccines is helping outbreaks spread.
