Number of Pennsylvania coronavirus cases rises to more than 130 statewide

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Penn State University on Wednesday canceled in-person classes for the rest of the spring semester, citing the coronavirus pandemic, as state officials announced a 40% jump in the number of confirmed cases.Penn State, which enrolls about 100,000 students at 20 campuses throughout the state, had previously planned to resume live classroom instruction on April 6 but said it needed to take more dramatic action "based on on evolving federal guidance and statewide mitigation plans announced by Gov. Tom Wolf around the growing coronavirus pandemic."The university announced that exams will take place remotely, and commencement will be postponed. Officials said students will be told when they can return to pick up personal belongings inside campus residences.The university's president, Eric J. Barron, said the school will honor its graduates in some form."Graduation is a significant milestone for our students and while it may not be the same as our traditional ceremony, we are committed to finding the best way possible to recognize the achievements of our graduates," he said.Cases confirmed in Pennsylvania exceeded 130 as of Wednesday, rising by 37, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. About two-thirds of confirmed cases have been in southeastern Pennsylvania. The majority of testing is now being done by private labs.For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.Amtrak said it is suspending its Keystone Service starting Wednesday, and all Pennsylvanian trains on Thursday. The Keystone runs between Harrisburg and New York City, and the Pennsylvanian runs between New York City and Pittsburgh.Amtrak cited a state mandate in Pennsylvania. The state Department of Transportation said it is focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19.The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry is relaxing some of its unemployment compensation benefits restrictions amid high call volumes to its service centers.The department said Tuesday that it has suspended the weeklong wait to start receiving benefits and temporarily waived work search and work registration requirements.The department is also advising applicants that they may be eligible if their employer temporarily closes or goes out of business, reduces their hours or tells them not to work, self-quarantine or isolate because of the coronavirus.The Pennsylvania Turnpike has suspended the use of cash and credit cards at interchanges, and now it is ending fast-food service and inside dining service at all 17 service plazas along its 552-mile roadway.Inside restrooms are closed, although portable toilets and hand-washing stations are available. Gas stations and convenience stores are open.The Pennsylvania attorney general's office says it's fielded nearly 1,200 complaints about price gouging related to the coronavirus outbreak.The agency said it has filed 45 complaints and 34 cease-and-desist letters and subpoenas as a result. The office is taking complaints through the email address, pricegouging@attorneygeneral.gov.The Pennsylvania chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses said Tuesday that Gov. Tom Wolf's effort to close down nonessential businesses to combat the spread of the virus had confused many of its members.Smaller businesses and those with low cash reserves could be ruined, and many have closed and laid off workers, the state NFIB said.In an open letter to its members released Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association called Wolf's action difficult, but in the interest of public health.