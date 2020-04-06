Nursing facility worker dies from coronavirus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia nursing supervisor has died from the coronavirus.Family members tell Action News 49-year-old Tamajin Ali died from COVID-19 Sunday morning. After falling ill last week, he was admitted to Mercy Philadelphia hospital Monday with a fever and additional symptoms.His family says he was a nursing supervisor at Centennial Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center at 44th and Girard Avenue.Ali's family was too upset to talk on camera but tell Action News they are mourning the loss of the man they described as a loving father, grandfather and sibling.Prior to Ali's death, health officials in Philadelphia announced this weekend 43 Philadelphians have died from COVID-19, but that number might be underreported since some labs are not sending reports on weekends.In daily briefings, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley noted clusters of positive cases are happening in nursing homes, the department of prisons and behavioral health facilities.The health department announced this weekend they are expanding the definition of health care workers who are eligible to be tested for coronavirus at city-run testing sites."Health care worker" now refers to the following:-Clinicians-EMS providers-Nursing home workers-Home care workers-Non-clinical staff who have direct patient contact-Behavioral health workers-Persons who work in congregate settings, including homeless shelters and prisonsCentennial Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center released this statement on Ali's death: