Nursing supervisor dies from coronavirus in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia nursing supervisor has died from the coronavirus on Sunday.Family members tell Action News 49-year-old Tamajin Ali died from COVID-19 Sunday morning. After falling ill last week, he was admitted to Mercy hospital Monday with a fever and additional symptoms.His family says he was a nursing supervisor at Centennial Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center at 44th and Girard Avenue.Ali's family was too upset to talk on camera but tell Action News they are mourning the loss of the man they described as a loving father, grandfather and sibling.Prior to Ali's death, health officials in Philadelphia announced this weekend 43 Philadelphians have died from COVID-19, but that number might be underreported since some labs are not sending reports on weekends.In daily briefings, Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley noted clusters of positive cases are happening in nursing homes, the department of prisons and behavioral health facilities.The health department announced this weekend they are expanding the definition of health care workers who are eligible to be tested for coronavirus at city-run testing sites."Health care worker" now refers to the following:CliniciansEMS providersNursing home workersHome care workersNon-clinical staff who have direct patient contactBehavioral health workersPersons who work in congregate settings, including homeless shelters and prisonsCentennial Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center released this statement on Ali's death:"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tamajin Ali. Mr. Ali was a nurse at Centennial as well as at other facilities in the area. Mr. Ali loved his residents and will be missed by all. As a healthcare facility, we have instituted robust infection control measures to combat the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 virus. We have a full supply of PPE on hand for employees and follow CDC and CMS infection control guidance to protect our residents and employees from this terrible virus. Centennial is closed to visitors and assesses all employees at the beginning and end of work for fever or other COVID-19 symptoms. Employees with fever or symptoms are not permitted to report to work. We express our sincere condolences to the family of Mr. Ali in these difficult times."