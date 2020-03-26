Coronavirus

Ocean City, New Jersey COVID-19 patient wants to contribute to medical research

By Christine Bowley
OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey is lining up behind New York as the number two state in the United States with the most coronavirus cases. And we are now starting to hear from people who got a positive test result and are now recovering.

Cindy Washko-Margraf, a retired nurse from Ocean City, New Jersey, says she has a good idea where she contracted COVID-19.

"I'm a big Villanova fan and I went up to go to the Big East Tournament," she said. "My two daughters live in New York City so I was staying with them."

She tells us, it wasn't long after she got home that she started feeling sick.
She said "Saturday evening (I) started developing a sore throat. Went to bed. On Sunday morning, woke up with fever, chills - typical flu-like symptoms, achiness, but no cough. And no shortness of breath" which she thought was weird.

RELATED: How long can coronavirus live on surfaces like money, clothing, pets?
EMBED More News Videos

How long can coronavirus live on surfaces such as money or clothing and what's the best way to protect yourself?



Her symptoms continued to go downhill. When the call to a first doctor didn't go anywhere, she tried Telehealth through Jefferson Hospital. They told her to get tested.

"She suggested I go for a swab. I was swabbed on Tuesday. My results came back Friday that I was positive" she said.
Washko-Margraf is feeling better now but she's still under quarantine until this weekend.

Now she's thinking about ways her recovery could help others, like a study Johns Hopkins hopes to do, where they would use plasma from recovered patients to help those still suffering.

"I hope locally that I could - once I'm recovered or my quarantine is over - that I can go and donate blood and hopefully the antibodies that I've grown will be helpful to those who are a lot sicker," she said.

RELATED: FEMA debunks myths about coronavirus pandemic

EMBED More News Videos

Here's how you can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, via AccuWeather.



The first successful reports on this technique, using "convalescent plasma" were in the early 1900s.

But it got wider attention during its use in the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa as a last resort to save some patients.

Successes there have led to several small studies.

In recent years, it was also used to treat people with Middle East respiratory syndrome, which is also caused by a coronavirus infection.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscape may countyhealthcheckcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
Pennsylvania lawmakers vote to delay primary election
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philly
1st COVID-19 death in Philly, 342 positive cases
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
Montgomery Co. relaxes COVID-19 testing rules as 2nd death reported
Partiers defying Philadelphia stay-at-home order
Here's how long COVID-19 can live on surfaces
NJ reports 18 new coronavirus-related deaths
Show More
Philadelphia crime down amid COVID-19, police say
St. Luke's uses its 3D printers to address mask supply shortage
Online grocery shoppers seeing delays amid COVID-19
No Easter Mass in Philadelphia, Archdiocese says
Stay at home order extended to Lehigh Valley; Pa cases top 1,100
More TOP STORIES News