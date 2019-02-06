HEALTH

Ocean City Dunkin' Donuts worker tests positive for hepatitis A

Dunkin' worker tests positive for hepatitis A. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on February 6, 2019.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Cape May County Health Department is warning the public after they say a Dunkin' Donuts worker in Ocean City tested positive for hepatitis A.

The person who worked at the location at 962 West Avenue was there while being potentially infectious between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31.

Officials say while the risk to customers was low, they are recommending anyone who went there at that time to get a PEP vaccine.

The restaurant has since been sanitized and was cleared to reopen.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the hepatitis A virus. It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

Signs and symptoms of hepatitis A can include the following:

Fever
Fatigue
Loss of appetite
Nausea
Vomiting
Abdominal discomfort
Dark urine
Clay-colored bowel movement
Joint pain
Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

To learn more contact the Cape May County Health Department at 609 465-1200.

