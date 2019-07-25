Officer uses CPR to revive premature baby in dramatic bodycam video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Dramatic moments were captured on camera in Ohio when a police officer revived a premature baby who suddenly stopped breathing after leaving the NICU.Kayla Monk said she was home with her 3-week-old son Teyvin when he suddenly went limp."I went to undress him, went to feed him and he pretty much flatlined," Kayla Monk told WTVG-TV.The body cam video captured the moment that a Sandusky officer started CPR on the three-week-old infant.The officer used his training and soon the infant boy let out a cry."He ended up getting him to gasp twice, they said, and they ended up getting a pulse. I think originally, he thought he wasn't going to either because (Teyvin) had already coded in a way. I don't know how he did it, but he did it," Monk said.Kayla Monk delivered her son Teyvin Strauder at 34 weeks.The premature baby spent more than two weeks in ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital neonatal intensive care unit.The three-week-old infant was taken back in the NICU in isolation.His mother said he was diagnosed with haemophilus."He had a virus called the H. Flu and I'm not sure how he got the virus. He's still on a breathing machine, but he's doing better with his own breathing where they are going to try and take it out," Monk said.Teyvin is her youngest child and her only son."I want to thank them for all the hard work that they did to save my baby's life because without them he wouldn't be here today," Monk said.The baby is expected to be transferred to a different hospital and remain there for treatment for several weeks.