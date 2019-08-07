Health & Fitness

Official: 1 death linked to Legionnaires' disease in Atlanta

ATLANTA -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed one death linked to a Legionnaires' outbreak at an Atlanta hotel.

News outlets report 49-year-old Cameo Garrett died July 9 of coronary artery disease aggravated by Legionella. DeKalb County Medical Examiner Pat Bailey said Tuesday that Garrett had Legionnaires' disease when she died.

Garrett stayed at Sheraton Atlanta for a conference. Health officials say Garrett's was one of 12 lab-confirmed Legionnaires' cases and there are 61 probable cases. The source hasn't been determined.

The respiratory disease is caused by inhaling Legionella bacteria, which is found in soil and grows in water, such as air-conditioning ducts, storage tanks and rivers. Symptoms include fever, fatigue and coughing.

The hotel has been closed since mid-July.
