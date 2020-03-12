Coronavirus update: Officials concerned COVID-19 may be community spread in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5978845" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Did you know these tips when it comes to hand washing and buying the right products to prevent sickness?

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey reported eight new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the state total to 23.In a news conference, Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said four of the new cases are in Bergen County; two are in Middlesex County; two are in Monmouth County.Three of the patients are female, while five are male. They range in age from 17 to 66 years old.Judith Persichilli said officials are still investigating the contacts of those cases. However, she said two of the patients did not appear to have exposure to either a confirmed case, or traveled to an area that has community spread of the novel coronavirus.Persichilli went on to define community spread as "person-to-person transmission without exposure to a confirmed case, or a nexus to an area where community spread is identified."The health commissioner suggested that COVID-19 may be spreading among the community in New Jersey."Community spread indicates that the coronavirus is amongst us. We have an expectation that that may be the case," Persichilli said."So although I do not have that analysis today which could point us in the direction of community spread, we are stepping up our mitigation strategies in selected areas," she continued.In Camden County, officials are heeding the call to avoid large gatherings - holding a virtual event for first responders with medical experts at Camden County College in Gloucester Township."We did want everyone together but we realized with the ongoing transmission in different areas we did not want to take that risk, especially with our healthcare providers, our EMS and our first responders," said Caryelle Lasher, the assistant public health coordinator in Camden County .More than 300 first responders joined the discussion online and wrote in questions.On Tuesday, health officials reported that a man in his 60s from Bergen County was the state's first coronavirus death.The victim was a 69-year-old male with a history of diabetes, emphysema and several other conditions. He had no international travel history, though officials said he did travel back and forth to New York.He was admitted to the hospital on March 6. His condition deteriorated Monday night and he suffered a cardiac arrest Tuesday morning, officials said."We are sad to report the first death in a case of COVID-19 in New Jersey. Our prayers are with the family during this difficult time. We remain vigilant to doing all we can - across all levels of government - to protect the people of New Jersey," Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver said in a joint statement.A presumptive positive case means a sample tested positive at a state lab and has been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.The announcement of the state's first death comes one day after Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency.All 21 counties in the state are under an emergency declaration, allowing state agencies and departments to utilize state resources to assist affected communities responding to and recovering from COVID-19 cases.