Health & Fitness

Officials continue to work to control measles outbreak

Officials continue working to control the measles outbreak that has hit 20 states and infected nearly 600 people.

It's one of the reasons for the emergency public health declaration announced last week.

Officials are hoping to get more people protected before the Passover holiday.

A judge in Brooklyn rejected a petition from five mothers trying to block the city's mandatory vaccinations.

Measles starts like a cold but symptoms escalate quickly.

"Some coughing, red eyes, then they quickly develop high fever 104, 105, then they usually begin to actually have this bright red rash, which usually starts on the face, and the head and the neck, and usually spreads down to the trunk and extremities," said Dr. Camille Sabella, Cleveland Clinic.

Complications include swelling of the brain.

In New York, several people are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Israeli news media reports a flight attendant and a 10-year-old boy are both in comas, due to measles.

The 43-year-old flight attendant was vaccinated as a child, but back then, only one dose was required.

One dose is 93-percent effective. Two doses are 97-percent effective.

In the United States, the current recommendation for two doses was issued in 1989.

From 1963 until then, it was one dose. Adults may have received a second dose later.

If you were born before 1960, you may have never been vaccinated. It's assumed you were already exposed.

If you're unsure, ask your doctor, especially if you work in healthcare or plan to travel out of the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckmeasles
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News