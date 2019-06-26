Health & Fitness

Officials warn of fireworks dangers ahead of July 4th holiday

The 4th of July is just a week away and federal safety officials are again appealing for the safe use of fireworks.

Every summer, there are hundreds injured or even killed in fireworks accidents and they can happen in a blink.

Many states now allow fireworks sales, but agency officials say you shouldn't assume the devices aren't dangerous. Even sparklers send people to the emergency department.

Fireworks should never be given to children. And if one doesn't ignite, don't light it again.

The commission says the best thing is to let the professionals handle them and go to a community show.
