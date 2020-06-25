BELMAR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Though it's a good thing for businesses to re-open, officials are worried that some may take advantage of the relaxed restrictions.
Last weekend in Belmar, New Jersey, a crowd of people, tightly-packed and without masks, were caught on video at D'jais Oceanview.
State officials warn that large gatherings could lead to business shut downs, especially if there's a spike in COVID-19 cases.
But while authorities are pleading with people to take precautions some young people who attended the gathering don't seem concerned.
The New Jersey health commissioner said that young people represented 12% of cases in April. That has risen to 22% of the cases in June.
In Belmar, more police will be on patrol to make sure social distancing guidelines are followed as everyone expects more big crowds with a hot weekend ahead.
The mayor is hoping for compliance, saying he doesn't want his town to be responsible for stalling the reopening of the state's economy.
No masks, no social distancing: Officials worried after video shows crowded Jersey shore bar
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More