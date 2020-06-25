No masks, no social distancing: Officials worried after video shows crowded Jersey shore bar

BELMAR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Though it's a good thing for businesses to re-open, officials are worried that some may take advantage of the relaxed restrictions.Last weekend in Belmar, New Jersey, a crowd of people, tightly-packed and without masks, were caught on video at D'jais Oceanview.State officials warn that large gatherings could lead to business shut downs, especially if there's a spike in COVID-19 cases.But while authorities are pleading with people to take precautions some young people who attended the gathering don't seem concerned.The New Jersey health commissioner said that young people represented 12% of cases in April. That has risen to 22% of the cases in June.In Belmar, more police will be on patrol to make sure social distancing guidelines are followed as everyone expects more big crowds with a hot weekend ahead.The mayor is hoping for compliance, saying he doesn't want his town to be responsible for stalling the reopening of the state's economy.