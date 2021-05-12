Health & Fitness

Ohio governor announces $1 million lotteries over 5 weeks for vaccinated residents

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

OHIO -- The state of Ohio will be holding five separate $1 million lotteries for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that starting May 26, the state will announce a million-dollar winner each Wednesday for five weeks.

Participants must have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

"The pool of names for the drawing will be derived from the Ohio Secretary of State's publicly available voter registration database," DeWine said. "Further, we will make available a webpage for people to sign up for the drawings if they are not in a database we are using."

The Ohio Department of Health will be the sponsoring agency for the drawings, and the Ohio Lottery will conduct them. DeWine says the money will come from existing federal coronavirus relief funds.

To be eligible to win, residents must be at least 18 years of age or older on the day of the drawing. Eligible participants must be an Ohio resident and must be vaccinated before the drawing.

"I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you're crazy,''' the governor tweeted. "'This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.' But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessohiomillionairecoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpoliticscovid 19 pandemiclotterycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Turnpike crash involving tractor-trailer, 5 cars causing delays in Montco
8 people injured after car hits dining area in Northern Liberties
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations following hacking shutdown
Quadruple shooting leaves 1 dead in Philadelphia
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Domestic homicides in Philly more than double year-to-date
Local man visiting Israel recounts experience as violence escalates
Show More
Police renew call for help finding suspect in pregnant girlfriend's murder
4 wanted in connection with fatal Philadelphia shooting
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
Emergency program to give $50 off internet bill opens today
DSU cancels student debt for struggling students
More TOP STORIES News