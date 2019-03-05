u.s. & world

Ohio teen will testify about vaccines before Senate; rebelled against parents

An Ohio teen who rebelled against his parents by seeking to get vaccinated will testify before a Senate committee Tuesday.

Ethan Lindenberger said that growing up, he never received standard vaccines.

When Ethan became an adult, he educated himself on the topic and decided to seek inoculations on his own.

He says his parents believed that vaccines were a type of government scheme.

