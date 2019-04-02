Health & Fitness

Omega-3 tied to less asthma in kids, researchers say

Omega-3 tied to less asthma: Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on April 2, 2019.

We know Omega-3 fatty acids from fish and nuts are good for the heart and immune system.

Now, Johns Hopkins researchers say they also reduce asthma from indoor pollution in kids.

Urban kids have the highest asthma rates in the country and indoor pollution is a major factor.

While Omega-3s help reduce asthma, the doctors found that Omega-6s - which are found in corn, soybean and other vegetable oils - increases asthma symptoms.
