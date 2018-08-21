On the Move with Cooper Bone & Joint Web

Inside Cooper Bone and Joint
We check out the Cooper Bone and Joint Institute, a resource for the entire Delaware Valley.
Getting back on track
Bob Hargesheimer is an amateur race car driver from Collegeville, Pennsylvania. His injured shoulder turned his passion into a dangerous diversion. At speeds reaching 170 miles per hour shoulder pain can be a little dicey. Learn how he managed the pain and got back on the track.
Getting back on the field
Dustin Dresher was the starting quarterback for Delran High School as a freshman. But a gruesome on-the-field injury put his career in jeopardy. But with some hard work, determination and well placed rod in his leg, Dustin is back on the field and ready to continue his promising football career.
Getting back to life
Angelique Ruggiero's life took a major turn when she was thrown from a boat and her leg was severed by the propeller. Her traumatic injury could have taken her life or her leg. Learn how she survived and is now thriving.
Getting back on the water
Ross Gillfillan life revolves around the water surfing and fishing. But his balky shoulders were so damaged he couldn't cast a line or even carry his board to the water. See how his recovery from injury has changed his life.
For more information or to schedule a visit, go to CooperHealth.org/onthemove .