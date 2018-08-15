HEALTH & FITNESS

On the Move with Cooper University Health Care

Airs Saturday 8/18 @ 7:30 on 6abc

They're on the move and thriving! Turning adversity into triumph.
Join Ducis Rodgers, and the Action News Sports Team as we take you through healing journeys to overcome devastating injuries.

Learn how advanced medical procedures are providing hope for even the most challenging cases. Injuries can break your heart but they can also strengthen your resolve and spark a passion.

And with a little help, unleash the determination to stay On the Move.

On The Move - presented by Cooper Bone and Joint Institute.



Saturday, August 18th at 7:30 on 6abc
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcooper
HEALTH & FITNESS
CDC monitors measles cases in 21 states, including Pa., N.J.
Youngest face transplant recipient in U.S. history
Chemicals in Lifetime Fitness pool sicken children
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Walmart shooting suspect apologizes, bail set at $1M
'Black Panther' prom mom indicted for social security fraud
Officials: Husband shoots wife in Delco, leads police on chase
Officials: House fire in Solebury Twp. believed to be arson
Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says
Jim Gardner speaks with AG Josh Shapiro on Pa. priest sex abuse report
White House criticized over incorrect African American employment numbers
CDC monitors measles cases in 21 states, including Pa., N.J.
Show More
Puerto Rico officials say all of island now has power again
Rescuers comb concrete and steel after Italy bridge collapse
AccuWeather: Heating Up Today
Pat's Steaks now available nationwide
Man dies after shooting in Hamilton Township, Mercer Co.
More News