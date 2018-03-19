HEALTH & FITNESS

One third of teens admit to riding with someone under the influence

One third of teens admit to riding with someone under the influence: Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on March 19, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We all know the dangers of driving under the influence, but what about riding with someone who's impaired?

Researchers followed 2,100 high school seniors from 81 schools for several years.

They were asked how often they rode with someone drinking alcohol.

They discovered that a third of the teens had ridden with someone using alcohol or marijuana at least once in the past years.

Girls were more likely to do it than males.

