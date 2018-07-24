HEALTH & FITNESS

Opioid prescriptions common for minor ER cases, like ankle sprains

EMBED </>More Videos

Opioid prescriptions common for minor ER cases, like ankle sprains - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

State rates range from 2.8% in N.D. to 40% in Arkansas
UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
A new study raises questions about how common prescriptions for opioid pain killers can be, and how where you live can make all the difference.

Opioid painkillers are designed for serious pain, such as after a major surgery.

But a Penn Medicine team found they're prescribed surprisingly often for minor injuries, such as if you sprain your ankle and go to the emergency room.

Opioid Prescriptions for Ankle Sprains



Their nationwide survey found that 1 in 4 ankle sprain patients got an opioid prescription. However, it varied dramatically from state to state.

In North Dakota, for example, just under 3 percent of patients got opioids.

Yet in Arkansas, 40 percent got prescriptions for them.

In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, less than 15 percent got prescriptions.

The study leaders say emergency room doctors need more specific guidelines on when to use opioids, or when to use non-opioid alternatives.

For more information:

6abc.com/opioidcrisis/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck6abc Opioidsopioidsprescription drugs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Teen had to have gallbladder removed, Hot Cheetos may be to blame
Pa. woman battling cancer meets Taylor Swift thanks to The View
Shoulder & leg lifts - Today's Fitness Tip
Walking bridge - Today's Fitness Tip
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Deadly Hamilton house collapse caused by long-term water damage
Survivor of crash that killed husband, daughters out of hospital
Demi Lovato hospitalized for apparent drug overdose
Man killed in Montgomery County hit-and-run; driver sought
St. Katharine Drexel's remains being moved to cathedral
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Wednesday
Flooding woes continue across parts of PA
Vehicle sought in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
Show More
Van falls onto SEPTA tracks after crash in SW Philadelphia
New Jersey puts temporary hold on marijuana cases
3 men arrested in drug bust in Delaware
Hersheypark reopens following flooding, some rides closed
Trader Joe's employee killed by police gunfire during LA standoff
More News