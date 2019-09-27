Optimistic outlook helps prevent heart disease

Having a glass "half-fulll" outlook could help keep your heart healthy.A new study shows people who are optimistic may be less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke, and more likely to live longer.Other studies have shown pessimism, depression and loneliness have a negative effect on health.So this is showing the opposite side.And studies show whether you look on the bright side or not is partly genetic.But it can also be learned.You can tweak your mindset to focus more the positive than the negative to reap the benefits.