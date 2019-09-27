Health & Fitness

Optimistic outlook helps prevent heart disease

Having a glass "half-fulll" outlook could help keep your heart healthy.

A new study shows people who are optimistic may be less likely to suffer a heart attack or stroke, and more likely to live longer.

Other studies have shown pessimism, depression and loneliness have a negative effect on health.

So this is showing the opposite side.

And studies show whether you look on the bright side or not is partly genetic.

But it can also be learned.

You can tweak your mindset to focus more the positive than the negative to reap the benefits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckheart attackheart disease
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia middle school teacher charged with child porn
Man sucker punches 71-year-old rec center worker in Hunting Park
Police: Students eat marijuana-laced treats at Philly school
Q102's Jingle Ball concert lineup revealed
Boil water advisory in effect for Trenton, neighboring townships
Police: Woman spiked bean dip with meth, gave it to co-worker
Man trapped in crushed car under tractor trailer records his own rescue
Show More
Kids dead after being found unconscious inside Berks County home
Santa Barbara boat fire: Exam doesn't find cause of fire
Getting fresh, excess restaurant food to feed the hungry
'Phanatical' tattooed Eagles fan travels to Lambeau Field
6abc Sports Flash: Standouts in Eagles' win at Green Bay
More TOP STORIES News