Pennsylvania reports more than 4,000 COVID cases; Philly mulling over possible restrictions

Tuesday's numbers bring the statewide total to 238,657.
The department reported 62 new deaths. The total number of deaths in Pennsylvania attributed to COVID-19 stands at 9,086.
Health officials in Philadelphia are looking at more restrictions as the city records 879 new cases on Tuesday.
"I would say that the full range of options is something we're considering. These are tough decisions," said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.
The number of hospital cases have more than doubled in the last two weeks.
Doctors at Temple University and across the city are preparing.
"What I don't know is are we in the worst of it, is the worst coming in the next week or two, or are we just at the beginning of what could really be bad?" said Dr. Tony Reed of Temple University Hospital.
Health officials anticipate a further increase in cases, which is why they are looking at implementing new restrictions.
"As the holidays come up, it's gonna be really tempting to go inside and have gatherings where it's warmer with larger groups of people, but you should refrain from doing that," said La Toya Nesbit, an ICU nurse at Einstein Medical Center.
"Wear a mask, keep social distancing, I know the holidays are coming and we want to get together with family. We need to do it in a wise way," said Dr. Reed.
The reality is that health officials anticipate further increases in cases, which is why they are looking at implementing restrictions.
"We really want to change the trajectory of this epidemic, but we don't want to be so heavy-handed that we unnecessarily restrict things that may be important for people," said Farley.
WATCH: How COVID is impacting holiday gatherings, travel
The CDC posted its most specific guidance yet on Thanksgiving Monday, which emphasizes that the safest option for the holiday is celebrating only with people in your household or taking extra precautions like wearing masks and keeping your distance if you celebrate with others.
A safe Thanksgiving during a pandemic is possible, but health experts know their advice is as tough to swallow as dry turkey: Stay home. Don't travel. If you must gather, do it outdoors.
Farley also says he just can't green light holiday get-togethers in the time of COVID.
"We know the virus is spreading within households. It's spreading among relatives and friends and spreading at social gatherings," said Farley.
So how will this impact Thanksgiving only two weeks away?
Officials with AAA say while they're still working on official numbers, they anticipate significantly fewer flights compared to last year's record travel growth.
Officials say if people do travel, it will be on the road. It's also important to check state quarantine guidelines before you head out the door.
WATCH: Bucks Co. issues warning as COVID cases rise
Throughout Bucks County, infections rose to unprecedented levels last week, and on Tuesday officials sounded the alarm as more cases were reported in any other week of the entire eight-month pandemic.
"Here we go again, but it's maybe a little tougher this time," said Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia
As of last week, the Bucks County Department of Health saw about 118 cases per day. That's a 79% increase compared to the week before and 3.5 times higher than it was a month ago.
Officials say the anticipated fall spike of COVID cases is only exacerbated by Halloween parties, sports get-togethers and weddings.
"We believe the problem isn't coming from businesses as much as it is people getting tired of wearing the masks and coming out of Halloween parties and other parties and things of that nature," said Commissioner Robert Harvie. "We just need people to sort of buckle down and get through the next couple of months."
Officials said they are concerned the community spread virus will find it's way into long term care facilities.
"The cases are spiking, but the deaths are not going up and the hospitalizations are not going up, so the message continues to be please wear a mask all the time and please continue to social distance," said Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo.
During the press conference Tuesday morning, officials announced a large PPE distribution. Thousands of N-95 masks, gloves and face shields were ordered to protect emergency responders and healthcare workers.
MORE PENNSYLVANIA COVID-19 HEADLINES
Philadelphia Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium keeping up with testing as cases climb
As Philadelphia hits an a new daily high of reported cases (879), more residents seek to get tested. In West Philadelphia, the line is wrapped around the block at St. Matthew AME, where the Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium is doing free testing and flu shots.
COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania up more than 70% in the past 2 weeks
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine detailed an upward trend showing a large increase in the number of coronavirus cases across the state in a press conference Monday morning.
There have been 6,311 new coronavirus cases over the past 48 hours. Cases are up more than 70% in the past two weeks, and the state now has an average of nearly 3,000 new cases per day, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
Health officials recommend COVID-19 testing for those in post-election crowds
Coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the county. Thirty-one states hit a record number of cases this week, and across the nation, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is approaching a record.
As President-elect Joe Biden prepares to launch a new task force, many celebrated the presidential win on Saturday with very little social distancing.
Philadelphia health officials are now recommending that people who have recently been in a crowded gathering should be tested for COVID-19 seven days later.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
President-elect Biden pleads 'wear a mask' as COVID-19 cases climb
President-elect Joe Biden is imploring Americans to "wear a mask" to help fight the spread of the coronavirus - "no matter who you voted for."
He says, "We are Americans, and our country is under threat."
The Democrat said Monday the act could slow the death toll in the COVID-19 pandemic, which he noted could climb by 200,000 more before a vaccine is widely available.
Pfizer vaccine reportedly 90% effective against coronavirus
Pfizer Inc. said Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine may be a remarkable 90% effective, based on early and incomplete test results.
It brought a big burst of optimism to a world desperate for the means to finally bring the catastrophic outbreak under control.
COVID-19 RESOURCES
How to properly wash your hands
Which masks protect those around you best?
What to do if you think you have COVID-19 symptoms
Coronavirus testing near me