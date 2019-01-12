HEALTH & FITNESS

Over 7 million sickened with flu so far this season, CDC says

Nearly 7 million sickened with flu so far this season, CDC says - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on January 11, 2019.

By
For the first time, the government is giving in-season estimates on how hard the flu is hitting.

The CDC usually uses terms like "high activity" or "widespread" to describe the annual flu outbreak. Now, it will be releasing numerical estimates on Fridays to give a clearer picture.

So far, the CDC believes over 7 million people have been sickened - and nearly 84,000 hospitalized.

Last year, it says 48 million people got sick, with 950,000 of them hospitalized.

