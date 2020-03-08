Coronavirus cases in Pa.: State total at 11 presumptive positive cases, including King of Prussia CHOP doctor

"While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. "Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients."
On Monday, Montgomery County officials said a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor working at a facility in King of Prussia tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
"We have been told that there were 13 patients that had direct contact with this provider," said Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, Chair, Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.
The State of Pennsylvania says six others are also being treated in the county, including a Lower Merion Township couple, a man in Worcester two people in Lower Gwynedd Township and a woman in Cheltenham Township.
Officials say a 70-year-old woman from Cheltenham Township is being treated for COVID-19. Officials are still unsure where she contracted the virus.
The couple who lives in the same Lower Merion Township home is being treated for mild symptoms and are in isolation. They tested presumptive positive after known international exposure. The couple does not have school-age children.
An 18-year-old girl and another woman in Lower Gwynedd Township and a man in Worcester are all in isolation at home recovering from the virus.
A man in Worcester and a woman in Lower Gwynedd Township are also being treated for the virus. Both individuals have mild symptoms and are currently in isolation at home. Each was exposed to the virus while traveling in an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present.
RELATED: Can you catch the coronavirus from cash?
The King of Prussia doctor is currently hospitalized at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania after acquiring the disease while traveling outside of the United States to a country where COVID-19 is active.
The Lower Merion School District will be closed on Tuesday for cleaning after officials say two students and a staffer came in contact with the doctor. Other schools, including Neshaminy High School, Henderson High Schoolm and Norristown Area School District are taking similar precautions due to the doctor's connection with the students.
Germantown Academy and Cheltenham School District have also closed as officials work to get a handle on the virus.
RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
"Montgomery County officials have been preparing for the eventuality of COVID-19 within the County, and are taking the appropriate steps. I want to remind everyone to follow the CDC COVID-19 prevention guidelines, and if you have symptoms stay at home and call your healthcare provider," said Arkoosh.
RELATED: 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
Arkoosh said at this time there is absolutely no evidence of "community spread" in Montgomery County. Community spread is defined as someone coming down with the virus who has had no direct contact with a person who is sick.
"If you have coronavirus symptoms, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for further instructions," Arkoosh said.
MORE CASES IN PENNSYLVANIA
Three other residents outside of Montgomery County have tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus, including one in Delaware County, one in Wayne County and one in Monroe County.
"While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to stay calm," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. "Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks, or have come in contact with someone who has the virus."
The Delaware County case is a woman who recently traveled to an area of the United States where COVID-19 is present, officials said. The other case is an adult who recently traveled to a country where the coronavirus is present.
The governor's office has not shared further details on the Monroe County resident.
Delaware County does not have a health department so they are limited in what they are allowed to release to the public.
"The Pennsylvania Department of Health follows procedures to comply with the Disease Control and Prevention Act. This act prohibits the state from releasing identifying information about a patient unless there is an imminent threat. County health departments would not fall under this act and have the ability to release information to the residents as they see fit. In this situation, we'd have the ability to release more information and the decision of what to be released would be ours. This is not the case currently in Delaware County," said Dr. Monica Taylor, vice chair of Delaware County Council.
Montgomery County officials urged employers to consider policies that would allow workers to stay home if they are sick.
"We are asking all employers to consider alternative work models such as working remotely and staggered schedules," said Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., vice-chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. "Employers should also consider offering or adding paid sick time."
The commissioners also signed a Declaration of Disaster Emergency, which will enable the County to mobilize resources with less red tape.
The state has a lab in Exton that can make use of new equipment to boost its capacity to test up to 150 people a day instead of 25 people a day.
RELATED: Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases