Pa. announces accelerated COVID-19 vaccine timeline; all residents eligible on April 19

HARRISBURG (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania health officials announced on Wednesday that beginning April 19, all residents will be able to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

According to officials, beginning March 31, all law enforcement officials, including police, sheriffs and deputies, constables, corrections officers and staff, as well as probation and parole staff, firefighters, and grocery store workers, will be eligible to receive a vaccine.



On April 5, all residents in phase 1B will be eligible to receive a shot. The state will then move to phase 1C on April 12.

All Pennsylvanians will be eligible to receive a vaccine on April 19.

"Pennsylvania's vaccine providers have dramatically stepped up the pace of vaccinations to an average of 83,000 per day, moving the keystone state higher and higher in the rankings with other states. As we complete Phase 1A vaccinations, it's time to open eligibility to more Pennsylvanians so providers can continue to fill appointments and efficiently, effectively and equitably vaccinate more people every day," Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said.

This timeline comes as President Joe Biden announced that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks as well as have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live.

Residents should continue to use the Department of Health's Vaccine Provider Map to find a vaccine provider nearest them, officials said.

People without internet access can contact the Health Hotline by calling 1-877-PA-HEALTH.

It was not immediately clear if Wednesday's announcement would impact Philadelphia's vaccine rollout, since the city receives its own vaccine allocation.

Philadelphia is still inoculating residents in Phase 1B.
