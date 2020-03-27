Pennsylvania coronavirus cases jump by more than 500; 22 total deaths

According to the health department, 531 additional cases were confirmed and seven more deaths.
There have been a total of 21,016 negative cases in the state.
Montgomery County, Delaware County and Northampton counties have confirmed three deaths. Lehigh and Philadelphia counties have reported two.
Locally, the number of positive cases is currently:
Berks - 65
Bucks - 124
Chester - 107
Delaware - 185
Lehigh - 93
Montgomery - 374
Northampton - 79
Philadelphia - 637
Pennsylvanians have filed about 650,000 unemployment compensation claims over the past 11 days as the coronavirus has spread and thousands of businesses closed or laid off employees.
In coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:
IMPACT ON YMCA
Thousands of YMCA employees are out of a job as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Greater Philadelphia YMCA said the 3,400 employees equal most of its workforce.
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story inaccurately stated the number of employees who were laid off. This article has been corrected and we regret the error.
The organization says its revenue dropped significantly when gyms and daycare centers were required to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Just 61 employees remain, and all have taken pay cuts.
Here are more updates from around Pennsylvania:
FROM SCHOOL TO FEMA SHELTER
Officials say equipment could start arriving as early as Friday to turn the former Glen Mills School in Delaware County into a FEMA medical shelter.
Officials plan to use the school's recreation center to set up some 250 beds.
The facility's 800 acre campus is ideal, officials say, because it has its own medical and dental facilities, and even an airfield so patients can be flown in from across the region.
A bipartisan congressional group urged FEMA to approve the shuttered school as a shelter. It will serve COVID-19 patients in the five-county area.
NUMBERS RISE
JOBLESS CLAIMS
The single highest day for unemployment compensation claims, going back to March 15, was Friday, when more than 90,000 people filed claims. That was the day after Wolf unveiled an order for "non-life-sustaining" businesses to shut down in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus.
The full list of the businesses the state deems "life-sustaining" is below. You can also view the entire list here.
Even before that order, unemployment compensation filings in Pennsylvania and many other states had skyrocketed, underscoring how many businesses had already closed or shed workers.
In the seven days through Saturday, Pennsylvanians filed about 379,000 claims, smashing the record for an entire week in the state. In the four days since then, Pennsylvanians have filed another 271,000, putting the state on course to break last week's record.
A review of weekly data going back to 1987 shows a high of 61,000 in early 2010, when the effects of the Great Recession were taking hold.
In February, when Pennsylvania's unemployment rate was 4.7%, a household survey estimated that nearly 6.25 million people were working or looking for work, while 309,000 were unemployed.
In perhaps the biggest single layoff, the Greater Philadelphia YMCA told the state it was letting go of 3,400 employees effective last Friday. In an interview with The Philadelphia Inquirer, president and CEO Shaun Elliot said he fully intends to reopen the non-profit's branches once it is allowed by the state.
Elliott said the organization's revenue had dropped "precipitously" when gyms and daycare centers were required to close to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Employees will be paid through April 5 and will be compensated for accrued and unused vacation days, he said.
EASTER CANDY
Just Born, the Bethlehem-based confections company most famous for making marshmallow Peeps, has shut down its Bethlehem and Philadelphia production facilities through April 7 in light of coronavirus concerns. The company issued a statement saying that it had produced and shipped the Easter supply of Peeps to outlets before the shutdown that took effect Wednesday.
The company also makes a number of other candies including Mike and Ikes and Goldenberg's Peanut Chews. Just Born said inventories of those candies had been shipped prior to the production stoppage
REMOTE EDUCATION
Pennsylvania schools that have been closed for nearly two weeks face a new challenge - legislation requiring them to "make a good faith effort" to continue to educate children. Schools have to submit their plans to the state Education Department, and it's already causing some to consider creative approaches, according to Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators.
Among ideas being floated, he said, are to have school bus drivers deliver instructional materials along their normal routes, or to fire up Wi-Fi at school buildings so families without internet connections can download material from the parking lot.
The law, which passed both legislative chambers late Wednesday, will be signed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in the coming days, his spokeswoman said. It directs the Education Department to provide guidance to all school entities, and the department has previously said there are options. Schools can go forward with "planned instruction," teaching new material much as they were before COVID-19 shutdown.
They may also do "enrichment and review," consisting of more informal instructions that "reinforce or extend" what they were previously taught. Either way, the agency has said, schools have to address all students' needs, including those with disabilities and children whose first language is not English. In Philadelphia, the district hopes to purchase 50,000 computer notebooks to distribute to needy students. Only half the district's high school students have both a laptop or tablet and a sufficient internet connection to work from home