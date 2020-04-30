Pa. governor to announce some counties will enter 'yellow phase' of reopening plan: Sources

Credit: Twitter.com/GovernorTomWolf

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Friday, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf will announce that a number of counties in the commonwealth will enter the "yellow phase" of his reopening plan, Action News has learned.Sources say during a 2:30 p.m. briefing, Wolf will announce that parts of Northwest and North Central Pennsylvania will move from the "red to the "yellow" phase in stages over the month of May.The change will ease some restrictions for residents.On Thursday, Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 1,397 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 45,763.The department also reported a total of 2,292 deaths in the state.Out of the total deaths, 1,505 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, officials said."As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing," Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others."There are 175,602 patients who have tested negative to date, officials said. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;1% are aged 13-18;Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;Nearly 38% are aged 25-49;27% are aged 50-64; and26% are aged 65 or older.To-go cocktails may soon be allowed in Pennsylvania.The Pennsylvania House passed a bill that would let struggling bars and restaurants serve to-go cocktails during the pandemic.The bill will move onto the Senate for a vote.Chester County will be reopening its seven parks beginning next week after they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Chester County Commissioners that Black Rock Sanctuary, Wolf's Hollow, and Exton parks will reopen on Wednesday, May 6.Hibernia Park, Nottingham County Park, Springton Manor Farm, and Warwick Park will reopen on Tuesday, May 12."The weather is improving, and visits to all of our parks are great for our physical and mental well-being," said County Commissioner Josh Maxwell. "But we cannot stress enough the need to continue adhering to the recommendations to stop the spread of the coronavirus - from keeping six feet apart and wearing masks, to the frequent use of hand sanitizer before, during and after visiting our parks and trails."The three County-owned trails - Chester Valley Trail, Struble Trail and Schuylkill River Trail - have remained open during the pandemic.All Chester County parks permits, pavilion rentals, volunteer programs and Ranger programs remain canceled for May and June, and as they re-open, the parks will have limited amenity access. Parks officials also ask that, if the parking lots are full, please find another location for recreation where there are fewer people.The Chester County Commissioners also extended the essential services-only operation through Friday, May 15 at all county buildings."The continuation of essential services-only helps to protect the health and safety of Chester County's 2,400 full and part-time employees, as well as anyone from the public," said Chester County Commissioners' Chair Marian Moskowitz.Following CDC and Pennsylvania guidelines, a no visitor policy remains at Chester County Prison, at Pocopson Home and at the Chester County Youth Center.The County Commissioners said they are formulating plans to get "Chester County back to work as the impact of COVOD-19 lessens."Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline said, "Along with reviewing and monitoring our own county government plans for re-opening, we are consulting with the Health Department and other county business and economic leaders to agree measures that will get us back to work as quickly and safely as possible. We will consult with the Governor's Office on the measures that he is recommending for the region, but will ensure that we do what is right for Chester County, as part of that region."