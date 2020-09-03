Health & Fitness

Pennsylvania health officials provide updated guidance for nursing homes amid COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Thursday, Pennsylvania health officials announced updated guidelines for nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Health Secretary Rachel Levine, anyone who works or lives in a nursing home and is experiencing symptoms, will be tested for COVID-19 immediately.

If there is a positive test result, rapid testing will be done universally in the facility.

Health officials are also recommending all facilities have different testing strategies. These should be based on infection rates and their surrounding community.
