Pennsylvania health officials report 2,900 additional COVID-19 cases marking highest 1-day total

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania health officials on Thursday confirmed an additional 2,900 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 220,566. This is the highest daily increase of cases, officials said.

Officials said a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area could be attributed to gatherings.



With 47 new deaths reported Thursday, there are 8,937 total deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

According to officials, 2,391,336 people have tested negative to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

- Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

- Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;
- Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;
- Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
- Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;
- Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

- Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,531 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 are in the intensive care unit, officials said.

According to health officials, most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, officials said.
